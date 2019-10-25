Plans to turn part of Aberdeen park into industrial site recommended for refusal

A planning application to change the use of a city park has been recommended for refusal after concerns were raised about trees.

The application, put forward by machinery company Woollard and Henry Ltd, proposes to turn a section of Stoneywood Park into industrial land.

This included the installation of a fence which has been erected around the site, the formation of yard space, and car parking.

Aberdeen City Council has recommended that the application be refused ahead of a meeting on Thursday.

A comment in the application said: “The extensive loss of trees and woodland proposed and conversion of the green space within the site to industrial use is considered to be unacceptable and would not be outweighed by any significant economic and social benefit. Action is required to remove the unauthorised fence.”