Plans to turn part of Aberdeen office into restaurant to be reviewed after rejection

Plans to turn part of an Aberdeen office into a restaurant will be reviewed by planners after they were rejected.

Digital printing firm XIC applied for planning permission to Aberdeen City Council to turn its premises into a restaurant with a takeaway in the Graphix House reception area of the building at Wellington Circle, however plans were refused.

Planners argued “there is no requirement of this development and there is sufficient provision and range of food and drink establishments within the surrounding area to serve the existing business parks. In addition, the development, due to its location could detract from the viability and vitality of the existing city centre”.

However, the owners of the site, XIC Ltd, have appealed against the decision.

It will be heard at Thursday’s council meeting.