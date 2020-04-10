Plans to turn north-east wine bar into barbershop

Planning permission is being sought to turn a former wine bar into a hairdressing salon.

Plans have been submitted for The Pend on Bridge Street, Ellon, to change it back to use as a store.

The proposals have been brought forward by Colin Wright Surveyors on behalf of Mr Hedi Mustafa, who hopes to create a Kurdish barber and salon.

If accepted by Aberdeenshire Council, it will see part of the unit on Bridge Street, which is currently disused, turned into a hairdresser.

The area was previously a bakery in 2014, but has been used as a wine bar since.

The rest of The Pend will remain as it is and there will be no loss to the facility.

A statement submitted alongside the application states: “It is simply an existing premises that was a shop, now a disused hotel area, to be made back to a shop.”

According to the plans, there will be two separate areas for a hairdresser and a barber to work.

There will also be a male toilet and unisex toilet with disabled access to the rear of the property.

Proposals submitted to Aberdeenshire Council for consideration show there will be a new access created on Bridge Street to allow access to the branch.

Two consultees have been contacted regarding the plans, the Garioch/Formartine roads team and NESBReC, which gives information on the wildife around the area for each planning application submitted to the local authority.

Aberdeenshire Council has set a target date for a decision on the planning application for June 5.

Members of the public can also comment on the plans online, if they want to give an opinion, or show their support or objection to what has been put forward.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the proposals will have until April 27 to do so using the online planning portal on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.