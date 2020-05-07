Plans to turn north-east village shop into new cafe

Plans have been launched to give a village shop a new lease of life.

The Kirkton of Skene shop will become Bothy 57, a cafe which is also planned to sell a small range of other groceries.

The proposals have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council for consideration by Kirkton of Skene Ltd.

A statement from owners Steve and Jill said: “We are delighted to let you know that the Village Store is changing into Bothy 57, a cafe which will also sell a small range of daily necessities. We will be opening in the next couple of months, although there are a few steps to take before then.

“We are applying for planning permission and a building warrant for an accessible toilet as well as change of use from a shop to a cafe, with some groceries.

“We will install the toilet, a warm fire and a new kitchen as soon as possible.

“In the meantime you may notice some activity inside as we plan for the changes ahead, keeping within the social distancing guidelines.”

The proposals, which are currently being shown in an image on the window of the building, show the main part of the property being turned into a coffee shop with approximately 30 covers, as well as space outside for seasonal seating.

There will also be an area with newspapers and shelving goods, as well as an ice-cream and coffee preparation section and a counter for paying for goods.

A fundraising page has also been set up to help support the costs of the build.

So far, £180 of the £2,000 goal for the site has been pledged.

A statement on the fundraiser states: “The community has pulled together with a core of about 20 local, skilled trades people and professionals who work tirelessly and voluntarily to bring you a new and improved hub, cafe, newsagent and “micro retail” shop in the heart of our village.

“By spreading the load and pushing ahead we’ve achieved much since February 2020.

“Many have commented positively on our high level of commitment.”

To donate to the campaign, visit gofundme.com/f/help-us-build-bothy-57

Anyone who may be able to help with the work in creating the cafe is asked to get in touch.