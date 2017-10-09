Plans to turn North-east toilet block into new house

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A caravan park toilet block could be extended and converted into a house, if proposals are given the green light.

Plans submitted to Aberdeenshire Council seek permission to extend and convert the toilet block at Brownmuir Caravan Park in Fordoun, Laurencekirk.

Under the proposals, the toilet block could be transformed to create a dwelling house.

Permission is also being sought to erect a detached garage as part of the plans, which are available to view online on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

The applicant is listed in the documents as June Bowers.