A planning application to turn a church into two homes has been lodged.

McAdam Design (Scotland) Ltd submitted the proposals to Aberdeenshire Council on behalf of John Rafferty for the Trinity Parish Church on Manse Terrace, Boddam.

It would see the renovation of the building, including listed building consent.

A decision is expected to be made by Aberdeenshire Council by February 23.