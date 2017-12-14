Plans to turn former shop into pub in Aberdeen shopping centre

Plans have been lodged to turn a former Aberdeen shop into a pub.

The proposals submitted to Aberdeen City Council are for units eight, nine and 10 of The Galleria in Langstane Place and would transform what was previously a shop – which has been vacant for some time – into a public house.

A design statement submitted by Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects, on behalf of the applicant Richmond Properties, said: “The proposal for licensed premises in this location will not lead to an over concentration of public houses in the area.

“There is always a necessity for a turnover of new properties to satisfy demand and this proposal represents such a case.”