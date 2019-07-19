Plans to turn former north-east pub into offices

Plans have been unveiled to convert a former north-east pub into offices.

The bar area at the Hook and Eye in Stonehaven could be transformed into two separate units.

Montrose-based firm John D Crawford has submitted blueprints on behalf of client Roger Barnett.

Drawings show a dividing wall would be built right through the old public bar to create two office spaces.

The Hook and Eye is situated on the west side of Allardice Street, near its junction with Market Square in the town centre.

Shepherd Charterd Surveyors was previously marketing it to let at £25,000 a year.