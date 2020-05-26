Plans to turn former north-east Homebase store into two units

Plans have been submitted to turn a former north-east hardware store into two new retail units.

Halliday Fraser Munro lodged the proposals on behalf of Gatsby Aberdeen Ltd with Aberdeenshire Council for the former Homebase site at Portlethen.

The firm hopes to split the unit into two different stores, which will be let out separately.

It has said if approved, the two units would be occupied by a food retailer and a variety retailer.

Work would include creating 10 disabled parking bays, and 14 for parent and child parking.

It would also see new external doors, glazing and signage installed and the formation of three fire exit doors.

A statement, submitted by Halliday Fraser Munro on behalf of its client alongside the application states: “The proposal will allow a long term vacant unit to be let, enhance the retail function of the town centre and attract new customers while also appealing to current users of the retail park.

“The proposal therefore benefits the viability of the park and Portlethen residents. Users will be encouraged to lengthen their stay and link trips through the increased range of goods available.”