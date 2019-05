Plans have been submitted to turn a former garage into a hot food takeaway.

The development, if accepted by Aberdeenshire Council, would be near the corner of North Beach Road and Whitehorse Pend in Balmedie.

The proposals were submitted by Neil Rothnie Architecture, on behalf of a Mr Long Cheng.

Location details submitted show there would be a serving and waiting area for customers, as well as a kitchen and toilet.

A new frontage would also be installed.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter