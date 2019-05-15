Plans to turn former Aberdeen shop into flats

A planning application to turn a former shop into flats has been submitted to the local authority.

The M and R store on Great Northern Road, which was previously a sandwich shop and a newsagent, could become two one-bedroom self contained apartments under the proposals.

The new plans were submitted this week by Bill Young on behalf of Mazar Hussain.

Floor plans show there would be an open-plan living room and kitchen, with the ground floor flat having a separate bathroom and the upper property an en-suite bathroom.

If accepted, works including the infill of the existing shop front and alterations to rear windows would be carried out. Neighbouring properties have been informed of the application.

A determination deadline of July 12 has been set. Comments for or against the application can be made online until June 5.