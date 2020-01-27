Plans to turn former Aberdeen pub into pizza outlet

A disused Aberdeen pub could be given a new lease of life as a popular pizza outlet.

The Ferryhill Tavern was a much-loved watering hole for many years before shutting down in 2015.

Now, national pizza chain Papa John’s has applied to Aberdeen City Council for a building warrant to fit the premises out.

If successful, it would become the fourth branch in the city, joining stores on Holburn Street, Great Northern Road and Lang Stracht.

The site, on South College Street, has been out of use since being sold to developers West Coast Estates.

Community campaigner and former chairman of the Ferryhill Community Council Gregory McAbery welcomed the news.

He said: “This building has been lying semi-derelict for many years now, and I think many locals will be glad to see it coming back into productive use.”

Since closing down, there have been various plans and applications lodged for the former public house but they have never got off the ground.

In 2015, 10 serviced apartments were proposed for the site but were then withdrawn by the applicant.

Afterwards, the Co-operative looked into transforming the historic pub into a supermarket which would have created 10 jobs.

However, these plans were refused by Aberdeen City Council due to insufficient parking spaces and congestion worries on the street.

In 2017, an application by West Coast Estates to change the use of the building from a public house to a restaurant and associated function room was conditionally accepted but never came to fruition.

Now the premises could be revived with a Papa John’s franchise.

The building warrant application states the value of works to alter and fit out the historic site would be £20,000, with the applicant’s name listed as Papa John’s GB Limited.

An application to install four illuminated signs at the former pub has also been lodged with the council.

It’s planned to replace the existing sign and include one fascia sign, one projecting sign and two logo signs.

Torry/Ferryhill SNP councillor Audrey Nicoll said: “If the application is successful it would be a welcome use of the premises.”