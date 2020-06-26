Plans to turn former Aberdeen pub into pizza takeaway recommended for refusal

Plans to transform an empty Aberdeen pub into a new pizza takeaway should be refused say officers.

Councillors are also set to discuss the former Ferryhill Tavern pub on the corner of South College Street and Bank Street.

Planning permission has been submitted by Papa John’s to turn the site into a pizza takeaway.

The former Ferryhill Tavern has been disused since closing down in 2015.

However, council officers have recommended the proposals are refused.

Papa John’s hoped to alter the front of the building to include large windows, as well as install a ventilation and extraction system.

Six letters of objections and 14 letters of support were received.

In a report, planners said: “Due to the combination of insufficient parking for both delivery drivers and customers, and servicing vehicles, and steep and narrow layout of Bank Street, and the nature of South College Street as an important and busy thoroughfare between the city centre and the south of Aberdeen, the proposal could result in severe, unacceptable levels of congestion and would have a detrimental impact on road and pedestrian safety.

“It has not been satisfactorily demonstrated that the proposal would not have an adverse impact on the residential amenity of neighbouring properties, in particular the flats on the upper floors, through noise disturbance from the extraction system and, for the nearest tenement on Bank Street, deliveries early in the morning.”

Councillors will discuss both applications next Thursday.