Plans to turn former Aberdeen printworks site into flats

A former Aberdeen printworks site has been earmarked for redevelopment.

The former Scottaspress on Maberly Street is proposed to be demolished and replaced with a new residential development made up of 17 flats.

The plans have been submitted to Aberdeen City Council by Neil Rothnie Architecture on behalf of Aberdeen Capital Investment Ltd.

Currently, the building features a former printer’s workshop, however it is hoped to bring the site into use as homes.

The new building is proposed to be four-storeys tall.

Plans for the site were previously submitted to Aberdeen City Council however were withdrawn by the applicant, and featured 10 flats to be built over three storeys.

A design statement submitted by Neil Rothnie Architecture, states: “Our aspiration is to create a scheme which in harmony with the eclectic nature of it’s surrounding contrast whilst achieving a high quality of city centre living, an aspiration of the councils Local Development Plan.

“The approach to this project is to create a building which is sympathetic to its eclectic but generally traditional surroundings whilst retaining the want to create a building of contemporary standing.

“The demolition of the existing building is deemed necessary for the overall economic sense of redeveloping the site. It is not listed and this is not a conservation area.”

The front of the flats have been designed with large amounts of granite, in order to blend in with the traditional look of some of the surrounding buildings in the area.

The statement adds: “There has been granite retained to the North/street elevation and to the rear to form a boundary wall to the south of the site. The granite boundary walls either side of the development are also being retained.

“As this is a site that falls within the defined city centre this proposal promotes a car-free development to reflect planning policy.”