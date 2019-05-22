Plans to turn former Aberdeen office into funeral parlour

Plans have been approved to turn a former Aberdeen office into a funeral parlour.

Denburn Building Contractors had applied to turn the ground floor of Stewart House, 38 Ellon Road, into a funeral directors business.

Planners said the proposed use is considered “complementary” to the existing residential use.

They added the proposals would not have a significant detrimental impact on the residential amenity of neighbouring properties.

The application attracted two objections.

One raised concerns that a funeral parlour would restrict traffic flow on a very busy dual carriageway.

Parking would be provided to the front and side with 11 spaces available.