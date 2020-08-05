Plans to turn former Aberdeen nightclub into new bar

Plans have been submitted to transform a former Aberdeen nightclub into a new bar.

OGV Taproom has lodged proposals to turn the former club Garage on Windmill Brae into a bar, which will also have a beer garden to the rear of the property.

The brand was developed by the team at OGV Energy, after its director and staff members discovered a variety of craft beers and breweries across the world while away for work – sparking a desire to create its own brand in Aberdeen.

Its beer collections are inspired by the energy sector, and so far include offerings such as Blowout, Rig Pig, Whirly Bird and Red Eye, which are available to buy in Tarves, Inverurie, Elrick, Aberdeen City Centre and Dyce.

Drawings submitted alongside the application show a new main entrance is hoped to be created on Bridge Place, where before the site was accessed from Windmill Brae.

At the front of the site would be an outdoor eating and drinking area, with a rope barrier around the sides to show the beer garden space, and steel kegs converted to planters at the front.

Windows are proposed to be reopened at the front, with the main entrance opening into a seating area and bar to the rear of the room.

There will also be a kitchen installed, with a self service bar in front of it.

OGV Taproom has been teasing a big decision on its social media, and said: “Big things are happening at OGV Taproom. We’re working on something really exciting.”

Plans also show a new partition will be erected, cutting the bar area off from the former dancefloor area.

New female and male toilets will be created alongside the existing accessible disabled facilities.

A private booth will also be created beside the entrance which will be sectioned off from the main seating area.

Main access to Rileys will also be maintained.

One objection has been received on the application from a neighbour to the property.

They have raised concerns about fire risk, noise, parking and bins.

They said: “It is bad enough with loiterers at the back to the point I hear every word that is being said, noise travels up the way and it will only escalate. Smokers tend to congregate at the back.

“If there is a fire in that building, it is too close to mine and I have no way out of our building.”