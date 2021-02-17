Plans to turn former Aberdeen hotel into new homes recommended for approval

Plans to turn a former Aberdeen hotel into nine flats and three houses has been recommended for approval.

Plans for planning permission in principle were submitted by Michael Edwards for the former Mariner Hotel site on Great Western Road last year.

Now, Aberdeen City Council’s planning development management committee has been recommended to give the application the go-ahead when it meets this week.

If approved, it would see the two-storey hotel building converted and extended to form nine flats, and the conversion of the one-and-a-half storey section of the building to form a detached house.

A further two semi-detached homes are planned for the site, as well as associated parking, open space and other associated works in the existing rear car park area.

The owners of the Mariner Hotel announced in August last year that it would be closing due to the impact of Covid-19, and would be joining the team at Cults Hotel.

A report that has been prepared for councillors on the site states: “The proposed residential use of the site would be compatible with surrounding uses and therefore is considered acceptable in principle in line with the outlined provisions of Policy H1 (Residential Areas) in the Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2017.

“Furthermore, it has been demonstrated that the proposed number of residential units and house types would be deliverable on the site in terms of layout, built envelope, and with regard to providing a satisfactory level of residential amenity to prospective occupants without unduly prejudicing the current level of amenity enjoyed by neighbouring residents.

The report goes on to state that further layout, siting and design details would be needed to make sure the development would not cause “unacceptable harm” to the character and appearance of the Great Western Road Conservation Area.

The report states: “It is considered there is a strong prospect that a more detailed scheme of works could cause no such harm and could be delivered within the constraints of the site, without comprising existing mature trees within the site which heavily contribute to the site’s setting and the character and appearance of the Great Western Road Conservation Area.

“The site is located on a main bus corridor running through the west of the city and there is scope in the site to deliver cycle parking which also minimises reliance on the private transport, this the proposed level of car parking reflects this and is considered to strike the balance between encouraging use of sustainable transport modes and minimising the impact on road safety on surrounding streets, including Gray Street.”

If the application is approved, planners have attached a number of conditions onto the plans, including details of layouts and designs to be approved before work goes ahead, the two houses at the back to be semi-detached and have garden space.

It also calls for the minimum provision of one space per flat and two spaces per house, plus one disabled space and one visitor parking space be included.

The planning committee will meet on Thursday to discuss the application.