Plans to turn former Aberdeen florist into fish and chip shop approved

Plans to give a former Aberdeen florist a new lease of life as a chipper have been approved.

The property on the corner of Pittodrie Street and Ardarroch Street is currently vacant, however used to be a florist.

Now, proposals submitted by Squire Associates on behalf of Knowles Group Ltd to turn the site into a fish and chip shop have been approved.

It will see the site, which has been boarded up and has a derelict appearance, given a revamp.

Under the plans, the takeaway will be on the ground floor of the building, with standard till space and serving areas.

There will be no seating available at the takeaway, which is to operate between noon and 11pm to minimise late-night activity.

Kitchen space to the rear of the ground floor will consist of friers and batter sections, a preparation area, and space for equipment such as microwaves.

There will also be a storage area for potatoes and chip barrels, a washing up area with shelving, and a staff toilet.

The first floor of the property will be used as an office and staff room area as well as for storage.

There will also be a second staff toilet on this floor.

Two objections were raised against the application from the same household. Their concerns related around the generation of noise as a result of the development, increased litter in the area and the additional pressure on car parking on the surrounding streets.

However, the decision was given to grant the application, with the inclusion of several conditions – noise and mitigation measures must be carried out, and cycle parking and storage facilities must also be installed on site.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council, added: “The proposed use would accord with the presumption in favour of development that contributes to sustainable development set out in Scottish Planning Policy (SPP) by providing complementary/supporting facilities for the wider area within easy walking distance of surrounding residential uses and student accommodation, and the nearby Pittodrie stadium.”