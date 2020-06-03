Plans to turn former Aberdeen charity shop into yoga studio

Plans have been submitted to turn a former retail unit into a yoga studio.

The proposals were lodged with Aberdeenshire Council by Tinto Architecture Ltd on behalf of Calm and Cool.

The store on Chapel Street used to be occupied by Oxfam, however is currently vacant.

Designs provided to Aberdeen City Council show that on the ground floor of the property there would be a studio and reception area with casual seating to the front, as well as space to display retail products in the front window.

There would also be a seating area and small retail space to the rear of this floor, as well as stairs to the basement.

On the basement level, there would be two additional spaces for studio use in the teaching of yoga, and a toilet that will be retained from the previous use.

The shop front is not proposed to be altered.

Aberdeen City Council is aiming to make a decision on the application by July 26.