Plans to turn former Aberdeen bookies into takeaway withdrawn

Proposals to convert a former bookmaker in Aberdeen into a hot food takeaway have been withdrawn after the applicant admitted it could not meet the council demands on parking.

The application, submitted to Aberdeen City Council by Bennett Group on behalf of owner Sava Estates, would have seen the ground floor of the building at 656 Holburn Street, which formerly contained a branch of William Hill, turned into an eatery.

However, the local authority’s roads department said four parking spaces would be required to be created as part of the plans – something the applicants deemed impossible.

In an email sent to the council, Bennett Group said: “As regards Holburn Street we cannot possibly meet the demands of the roads section regarding indiscriminate parking so we will withdraw this application.

“Please accept this email as a formal request to withdraw Holburn Street application.”