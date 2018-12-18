Plans to turn empty shop units on Union Street into restaurant

Plans have been approved to create a restaurant on the site of two empty shop units in Aberdeen city centre.

Owner Kames Capital lodged plans earlier this year to turn two vacant retail units at 225 and 227 Union Street into a restaurant.

Planners have approved the application which they said would see two long-empty units brought back into use.

The developers previously said they were in discussions with a “high quality restaurant operator” to move into the city centre site.

In their decision report, they said: “Due to the limited external alterations, the proposal would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding Union Street conservation area, or the category B-listed building.”

Number 225 has lain vacant since June 2014 – but was last used as a shoe shop, and bakery chain Greggs previously occupied 227.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses