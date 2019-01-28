Plans to turn Aberdeen shop into takeaway axed

Plans to covert a shoe repair shop into a takeaway have been withdrawn.

Proposals had been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for the change of use of the premises at 7 Rose Street in the city.

Applicant Gordon Kelly had hoped for permission to turn the shoe repair and key-cutting shop, which currently occupies the premises, into a hot food takeaway.

However the applicant has now withdrawn the proposals.

A number of objections had been submitted against the application, with one neighbour stating: “Yet another late-night takeaway is not required to serve the public in this area.”

