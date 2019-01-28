Monday, January 28th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Plans to turn Aberdeen shop into takeaway axed

by Danny McKay
28/01/2019, 9:00 am
The shop on Rose Street
The shop on Rose Street
Send us a story

Plans to covert a shoe repair shop into a takeaway have been withdrawn.

Proposals had been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for the change of use of the premises at 7 Rose Street in the city.

Applicant Gordon Kelly had hoped for permission to turn the shoe repair and key-cutting shop, which currently occupies the premises, into a hot food takeaway.

However the applicant has now withdrawn the proposals.

A number of objections had been submitted against the application, with one neighbour stating: “Yet another late-night takeaway is not required to serve the public in this area.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

More from the Evening Express

Tags

Breaking

    Cancel