Plans to turn Aberdeen office to flats

Proposals to turn a former office building into flats has been submitted to the local authority.

Jon Frullani Architect lodged the plans with Aberdeen City Council on behalf of Diamond Property Developments Ltd for the site, on the corner of North Silver Street and Ruby Lane in the city centre.

The firm hopes to turn the B-listed building, which is currently empty, into four flats, split over four floors, however listed building consent is also required.

If the application is successful, internal partitions would be removed in order to accommodate new flat layouts on each floor, and two windows would be added to the building.

To support its application, a statement from Jon Frullani Architect said: “The retention, enhancement and preservation of the Category B Listed building shall maintain the appearance of the historic North Silver Street streetscape.”