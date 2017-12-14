Plans to turn Aberdeen city centre shop into cafe approved

An application to turn an Aberdeen shop into a cafe has been approved.

Former men’s store Brook Taverner, on Union Street, has been vacant since closing in July.

However, plans were put forward in October by Kirk Harrison, on behalf of The Healthy Eating Co, to convert the retail premises into a new cafe.

In a report, Aberdeen City Council planners said: “In conclusion, the proposed mix of uses is deemed acceptable given the site’s context within an existing busy mixed-use area with ground floor commercial units; providing a condition is applied which limits the level of cooking operations to those specified in the proposed menus, to mitigate any odour impacts which could adversely affect the amenity of residents in the flats above.”

Chartered surveyors AB Robb, which marketed the site, said there was “limited interest” in the property for class one retail use.

In its submission, the firm said the change of use would remove a vacant unit and assist in improving the appearance of Aberdeen’s main street.

Under the terms of the planning approval, cooking operations will be restricted to the reheating and hot holding of pre-cooked soups and the heating of sandwiches and paninis.