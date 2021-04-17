Plans to transform vacant north-east shop into flats

Plans have been lodged to convert a former north-east furniture store into flats.

A developer wants to transform the vacant Cruickshanks shop in Banff into 13 new homes.

Aberdeen-based Andrew Buchan is beyond the project to breathe new life into the High Street which closed in 2018.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application said the main shop would be reduced in size and would continue to be a retail outlet.

The rest of the building would be converted into 13 flats and a brand new roof would be installed.

The design statement, prepared by architects firm, Mantell Ritchie, said: “The retail premises was quite large and with the current trend for smaller retail units the proposals are to reduce the floor area of the retail area and convert the remainder to flatted accommodation.

“The retail premises will still be from High Street, so will not entail the loss of a commercial building in the town centre.

“The conversion will entail the removal of the asbestos sheeted pitched roof and creation of an additional floor of flats.

“The property will be re-roofed with a flat roof with sloping sections on the North, South and East Elevations. The converted building has been designed so that it will not be as high as the existing building.

“In order to retain as much of the character of the original building as possible existing

window openings will be utilised as far as possible with any new openings matching the

proportions of the existing windows.

“Daylighting to the upper floor will be by way of conservation style velux rooflights installed on the sloping sections of the roof.”