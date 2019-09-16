Plans to transform former Aberdeen community centre get go-ahead

Plans to turn a former Aberdeen community centre into a business premises have been given the green light.

The application was previously submitted to Aberdeen City Council on behalf of Mark Kemp, of FortyTwo Studio Ltd, for Beechgrove Church House at 35 Midstocket Road.

The building was most recently used as the Midstocket Church Centre but is no longer in use.

FortyTwo Studio is a design agency currently based on Crown Street.

And now the local authority has approved planning for the proposals.

The council’s decision notice states: “The proposed change of use is considered acceptable and would not have a detrimental impact on the residential amenity of the surrounding areas.”