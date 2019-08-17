Plans to transform Aberdeen church into bar and restaurant take step forward

Plans to transform a historic Aberdeen church into a bar and restaurant have taken a step forward.

Listed building consent (LBC) has been granted by Aberdeen City Council for Greyfriars Church.

Hospitality giant G1 was granted planning permission to convert the A-listed building into a high-end bar and restaurant last year.

The former Broad Street church was designed by the architect Alexander Marshall Mackenzie and built in 1903.

A decision notice by Aberdeen City Council said: “Most of the works proposed as part of the comprehensive conversion and refurbishment of the building would be sympathetic to, and preserving of, its special character.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Some of the works, including the installation of new internal floor levels and the erection of a rear escape stair extension, would have a detrimental impact on the special character of the building.

“However, it is acknowledged that these alterations and interventions are the minimum necessary to allow for the viable re-use of the building, which has lain vacant and on the Buildings at Risk Register for several years.”