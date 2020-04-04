Plans to turn disused north-east vinery into greenhouse and cafe

A historic disused north-east building is in line for a revamp that would breathe new life into it.

The Banff Vinery and Bothy is a prominent landmark in the centre of the Aberdeenshire town.

The adjoining structures have been on Historic Environment Scotland’s buildings at risk register since 2010.

The condition of the vinery and bothy has continued to deteriorate over the last 10 years, with a leaking roof causing more damage to the stonework.

Now, Aberdeenshire Council has applied for planning permission to transform the disused site into a community facility and greenhouse.

The local authority wants to bring the derelict buildings back to life by installing a community kitchen and cafe.

In planning documents, the firm involved in the project, GD Lodge Architects, said: “The derelict vinery has suffered over the years with excessive summer overheating and winter condensation as a result of historic overcladding.

“It is proposed to carefully dismantle the existing structure in reverse order, setting aside the historic winding gear and wrought iron bracing for reuse.

“The existing timbers are to be retained as a template for a new matching accoya timber structure including new toughened glass greenhouse panels.

“The redundant timbers are to be reused in the bothy.”

Duff House was historically served by both the bothy and the vinery.

It is hoped to eventually create a public garden, run by Scotland’s Association for Mental Health, which would be able to link mental wellbeing with growing produce at the site.