Plans to rezone Aberdeen school spark fears of overcrowding

Concerns have been raised over potential overcrowding issues at a city secondary school if rezoning plans are approved.

The proposals would see changes made to the Bucksburn and Oldmachar Academy zones.

These changes would make sure the new housing development at Grandhome is included entirely in the Oldmachar catchment zone from August 1.

Currently, the development falls partly within the catchment zone for Bucksburn Academy and partly for Oldmachar.

However, concerns have been raised that extra pupils would eventually lead to the Oldmachar site going over its capacity.

The school roll is 716, but it has been forecast 1,044 pupils may be on the roll by 2026.

The capacity of the school is 1,104 pupils.

Minutes from the Oldmachar Academy parent council said: “Not all children will definitely come to Oldmachar as some parents may apply to other schools outwith the catchment.

“Numbers at Oldmachar are rising, even without the new development.

“We need to seek assurances regarding learning provisions, encouraging people to come to work here as a teacher, does there need to be an expansion and where is the money coming from for these?”

However, the city education operational delivery committee’s convener John Wheeler said: “This is a common-sense proposal given that Bucksburn Academy’s pupil roll is expected to continue to increase over the foreseeable future, as new housing developments within Newhills and Bucksburn continue to grow.

“Oldmachar Academy has the capacity to accommodate the additional pupils from Grandhome.”

The consultation period will end on March 15.

Visit aberdeencity.gov.uk/schoolsconsultations to take part.