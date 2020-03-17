Plans to revamp all 40 rooms at north-east hotel

A north-east hotel will be transformed as part of plans to support its growth.

All 40 rooms at Maryculter House will be revamped, while new staff facilities are also planned.

The work, which will be completed this year, represents a six-figure investment.

Managing director Peter Walker said: “This is an exciting time for Maryculter House. We want to shine a light on the hotel and help attract visitors from near and far to the region.”

It is hoped partnerships with the world famous Lonach and Braemar Highland Games can also boost the hotel.