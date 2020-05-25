Plans approved to turn fire-hit Aberdeen school into affordable housing, nursery and community space

Aberdeen City Council have approved plans to turn a fire-hit school into a community hub with affordable housing and a nursery.

Victoria Road School in Torry has been a mainstay of the community since it was built in 1878.

After surviving direct bomb hits during the Second World War, the school continued to serve pupils in the area until 2008 when it closed its doors for good.

The site has been earmarked for development by the Torry Development Trust and the Grampian Housing Association since 2018, however plans stalled after the building was hit by a devastating fire.

Now, one year on, plans for the site are back on track after the council approved proposals to create new affordable housing, a nursery and a community hub.

There is high demand for affordable housing in the area, and the community regeneration project will see two of the historic granite buildings converted and a new build to create up to 50 homes.

The council said in its decision notice: “The proposed development would constitute the sympathetic redevelopment of the former primary school site, including the retention and conversion of the historic granite former school buildings.”

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of Grampian Housing Association said: “It’s heartening to get such positive news in these difficult times and to know that we are still doing great things for communities in Aberdeen.

“Responding to people’s housing and social needs is at the heart of the project. We will deliver our ambition by continuing to engage with the community to collectively build its future.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Lead trustee with the Torry Development Trust David Fryer said: “This is most welcome news, as securing planning consent for our regeneration project at Victoria Road is a big step towards restoring the fine granite buildings of old school.

“Our joint working has brought in support from across all sectors and will build a long term project that will bring benefits to Torry and Aberdeen as the granite city.”