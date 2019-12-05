Plans to replace Aberdeen’s ageing mortuaries to be discussed by health bosses

Health bosses were today to discuss proposals to build a new mortuary as they look to replace facilities that have been in place since the 1930s.

NHS Grampian is being urged to agree to build it on land at the Foresterhill Health Campus as well as instruct finance chiefs to begin talks on finance, design and construction.

According to a report being discussed by the health authority’s board, the new mortuary would replace existing facilities – one at Foresterhill built in 1935 and the other at Queen Street.

The documents said they are in “poor physical condition” with the possibility of upgrading them limited due to “space constraints.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

NHS Grampian’s board papers said any new facility would cover the entire north-east as well as Orkney and Shetland and would be used by different organisations.

It also said the upgrade would meet the necessary standards required by medics and other organisations.

The report said: “Development of the new facility will result in the replacement of the two existing Aberdeen- based mortuaries with a purpose-built state-of-the-art facility.

“This new facility will be operated as a single integrated multi-partner, multi-purpose mortuary serving all providers including NHS Grampian, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council, Moray Council, Orkney and Shetland Island Councils, the University of Aberdeen, Crown Office Procurator Fiscal Service and Police Scotland.

“Both facilities in Aberdeen are no longer fit for purpose, do not lend themselves to modernisation and have been highlighted as requiring improvement by clinicians, service managers and by members of the public who have had occasion to attend the existing mortuaries.”

The new mortuary would be built at a site between the new Foresterhill Health Centre and a warehouse on the Foresterhill health campus.

It was chosen because it is close to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and can easily accessed.