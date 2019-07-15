Plans to replace Aberdeen traffic island submitted after two years

Plans have been finalised to reinstate an Aberdeen garden traffic island two years after it was removed.

Residents in Old Aberdeen were outraged after trees and shrubs on the island between Don Street and Cheyne Road were cut down by council officers without any consultation.

The work was carried out for the inaugural Great Aberdeen Run to make room for all the runners taking part in the event.

Initially the local authority said the traffic island would not be replaced after it emerged it would come at a cost of £10,000.

However, Aberdeen City Council had a change of heart and decided to go ahead with the work.

Now the Evening Express can reveal the new drawings for the site, with work expected to take place in the area this month.

It includes a landscaped area with a granite kerb, three fixed bollards and lockable bollards.

There will also be a dropped kerb for a pedestrian crossing point along with paving slabs.

Councillor Alex McLellan has been supporting residents since the island was removed and has been calling for it to be replaced.

He said: “I am pleased that, following my motion, progress is being made and we now have designs which the community are being consulted on.

“However, it has been a number of months since the works were agreed so this is well overdue.”

The island is used to stop cars from driving between Don Street and Cheyne Road.

Vycki Ritson, traffic management and road safety officer at Aberdeen City Council, said the island should be in place by the end of the month.

She said the community council were asked to comment on the proposals at a meeting in June and there were no objections.