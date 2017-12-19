Plans to renovate Aberdeen swimming pool still not started – one year later

Ambitious renovation works approved for a North-east swimming pool a year ago have not yet begun.

Last December, council body Sport Aberdeen announced the work on the Northfield facility in Aberdeen.

But 12 months later, the organisation said there were still “key decisions” to be taken on the pool – although they did not say what these decisions were.

Kincorth and Hazlehead swimming pools were closed last August after Aberdeen City Council cut its budget by £405,000.

A Sport Aberdeen spokeswoman said: “There are still key decisions to be made regarding the re-development of Northfield Swimming Pool.

“However, we are hopeful the project will see finalised plans before too long. Sport Aberdeen is engaged in talks with external partners.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Martin Greig, who represents Hazlehead, said: “This was a decision of Sport Aberdeen since they operate the pool.

“However, their wish was endorsed by politicians in the budget process. Lib Dems tried to keep the pool open – so the decision to close it was political.”