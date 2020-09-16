Plans to relocate north-east academy backed by councillors

Councillors have backed plans for the relocation of a north-east secondary school.

Members of the Buchan Area Committee were urged by council officers to give their backing to proposals to replace the current Peterhead Academy building with a new one at the community campus at Kinmundy.

Under the plans, learning at the current building on Prince Street in the town would end in 2025, with pupils and staff moving into the new school.

The building would be part of the new Peterhead Community Campus, which would also accommodate Peterhead Central primary.

There is also a separate opportunity to relocate the Anna Ritchie School to the campus.

The move was agreed by the committee, who welcomed the plans for the site.

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Smith said: “This is a huge good news story for Peterhead and I think it’s great to see it’s going ahead.”

Fellow ward councillor Alan Fakley added: “This is one of the great news stories for Peterhead in this generation.”

A study into the impact of the relocation of the school on Peterhead’s town centre suggested spending by pupils and parents in local businesses could be hit by around £400,000 annually – although much of this would be centred on the branch of Morrison’s nearby.

It also found a similar amount could be lost through spending by staff, although that would be spread across a wider area.

And the study discovered pupils living in deprived areas would be more likely to need to travel further to the new building.

The council could consider the promotion of a cycle scheme to help youngsters from those areas get to and from school.

The study said: “Pupils living in deprived areas are marginally more likely to need to travel further to Kinmundy compared to Peterhead Academy’s current site.

“While this impact is unlikely to be significant it is also the case that some communities will be less well equipped to adapt to the new routes to school.

“Some consultees suggested the promotion of active travel and cost-effective schemes to promote cycling, particularly among pupils from Peterhead Central and Buchanhaven Primary schools.

“These initiatives would be worth pursuing early so that some momentum around active travel will already have been building before the relocation.”