Plans to refurbish historic north-east railway building

A historic north-east railway building is set to be refurbished.

Highland Hospitality is planning to refurbish the former Great North of Scotland Railway building within the curtilage of the Invercauld Arms Hotel.

To accommodate the refurbishment, planning permission has been sought for the change of use of a unit at The Mews, Braemar, from a shop to provide temporary office space.

Planning documents state: “Change of use is required for up to two years.

“This is because Highland Hospitality plan to refurbish the former Great North of Scotland Railway building within the curtilage of the Invercauld Arms Hotel, to provide office accommodation for the Fife Arms and the Invercauld Arms.

“Temporary office accommodation is required in the meantime.”

Aberdeenshire Council has granted permission for the change of use.