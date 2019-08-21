Plans to refurbish Aberdeen church

Plans to refurbish, repair and extend an Aberdeen church have been lodged with the local authority.

A number of works at North Church of St Andrew on Queen Street have been proposed by the Cruden Trust, including the refurbishment and painting of existing windows, repairing the roof, extending the church into the lightwell and painting existing doors and railings.

Plans also provide for a new entrance and landscaped square and new kitchen ventilation, as well as external signage.

Aberdeen City Council expects to make a decision by October 19.