Plans to reduce speed limit on north-east road

A reduced speed limit on a north-east road has moved a step closer.

Kincardine and Mearns area committee has been urged to approve the reduction from 60mph to 40mph on the B9077 South Deeside Road at Milltimber Brae.

The limit in the area was previously reduced while work on the AWPR was carried out.

Now the limit could be reduced permanently following calls by local representatives and community councillors.

Conservative councillor Colin Pike said: “Public safety is the primary concern of the council and I believe reducing the speed limit in the area will enhance that.

“It still has to go before the committee and it will have to go out to the public as well.

“There will be an opportunity for everyone to comment before anything happens. We want everyone’s responses.

“But we are pleased to be at this stage because it is about public safety.”