Former Aberdeen social club to make way for car park

A motoring group is driving ahead with plans to demolish a former city social club and build a car park and wash bay.

Arnold Clark wants to tear down the Aberdeen Transport Club on Canal Road.

The company will level the building and its bowling green so it can create the new facility for its complex next door.

The demolition has already been approved by the council.

Documents submitted alongside the proposals said the former social club and its surrounding buildings were in a state of “disrepair”.

The report said the scheme will also form access between the club and the Arnold Clark site.

The planning statement said: “The site as it stands is a vacant social club with bowling green to the rear.

“The main building and shed structures which are in disrepair are to be demolished.

“The site will then be levelled and new surfacing formed with a hardcore makeup and part tarmac, as detailed on drawings. Surface areas will be separated by kerb lines.

“The proposed development is being formed to provide approximately 94 additional parking spaces to the car and van rental business, but the development will not increase staff numbers and no staff will have a permanent workstation within the redevelopment of the site.”

The Transport Club, which often hosted parties and functions, closed its doors earlier this year.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who represents the area, said: “It’s the end of an era.

“The Transport Club has had many parties and pints pulled in it and I know it will be missed by many.

“But I’m pleased, seeing as it’s no longer in use, that it’s going to be demolished because it’s starting to look worse for wear and could be a target for vandalism.

“There will be lots of fond memories of that particular institution for many Aberdonians.”