Plans to promote walking and cut pollution on Aberdeen’s Wellington Road

Plans to cut pollution on an Aberdeen road include adding cycle paths and creating new crossings to encourage more walking.

Wellington Road was ranked among the worst streets in Scotland for air pollution in 2019.

Research by Friends of the Earth Scotland showed that the air in the area contained significantly high levels of particulate matter – microscopic airborne pollutants that can cause harm to the body when inhaled.

The levels decreased last year due to lower traffic levels during the pandemic, and plans are now being put in place to achieve a permanent solution.

Aberdeen City Council is launching a public consultation to garner people’s opinions on how best to tackle the problem.

It comes after earlier talks with the people of Aberdeen in November, which provided a list of the most popular options.

The options, many of which are aimed at promoting more walking focus on things such as:

Strategic cycle improvements, along with a shared bus/HGV lane.

Improvements at the Souterhead roundabout, beside the Aberdeen Altens hotel, such as more and better crossings.

An increase in crossings, and improving the existing crossings, at the Hareness roundabout.

Additional capacity between Souterhead and Hareness roundabouts.

Upgrades to the dual carriageway at former HM Craiginches Prison site on Girdleness Road.

A Wellington Road “bus quality” package.

A Wellington Road corridor right-turn/traffic signals priorities review package.

The council says a “key focus” of the study is walking, cycling and public transport improvements in accordance with the Scottish Government’s “sustainable travel hierarchy” and the local authority’s net zero carbon and air quality obligations.

But changes will also have to take into account traffic – including freight vehicles travelling to and from the harbour areas.

Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman, Sandra Macdonald, said: “People taking part in this consultation will help make better decisions and deliver on options which best complement each other, as well as maximising the positive impacts and minimising the negative ones.

“I’d urge people who live or work in or near these areas to take part in the consultation as your opinions will help us shape the next stage of the process.”

Councillor for Cove, Kincorth and Nigg Audrey Nicoll said: “I am very pleased this consultation is now open and would encourage everyone to contribute their views on the proposed options.

“This is an important transport corridor for the city, so its crucial future development meets the needs and expectations of everyone living, working and travelling along this route”

The consultation is available at www.consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/planning/wellington-road-stag2