Plans to permanently change speed limit on north-east road

Councillors will discuss proposals to permanently change the speed limit on a north-east road.

In 2016 a temporary restriction was introduced where the B999 and A920 meet near Pitmedden after locals raised concerns over speeding through the village.

Members of the Formartine area committee are being asked to approve a new road order for the route when they meet in Ellon tomorrow.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure boss Stephen Archer said there was enough information available to the local authority to “justify” the restriction being made permanent.

Mr Archer said: “Following representation from the local councillors and ward members regarding the speed of traffic coming through the B999/A920, a review was carried out.

“The location is currently covered by a temporary speed limit, which is 40mph, which Aberdeenshire Council would like to make permanent.

“After the implementation of the two different speed limits from 2016 to date, there is enough data to justify the proposal of a permanent Traffic Order for a 40mph speed limit.”