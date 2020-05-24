Plans to open new Aldi store in Aberdeen community

Plans have been unveiled to build a new supermarket in an area of Aberdeen.

Discount retailer Aldi has announced its intention to build a new store on Countesswells Road, opposite the Robert Gordon’s College playing fields.

No formal planning application has yet been submitted to Aberdeen City Council, but Aldi says it intends to do so.

In the meantime, it has called on members of the public to give their views on the proposals.

The plans for the new store also include car parking and landscaping, while paths would be constructed linking it with the nearby housing developments.

Aldi says it wants to encourage customers to use active travel to get to and from the store.

It hopes to open the new shop in 2022.

Planning documents read: “The proposals would see a new, modern foodstore development to serve Hazlehead and improve the range and quality of shopping provision within the local area.

“The proposal would introduce a brand-new discount store at Hazlehead, reducing the need for customers to travel to other stores to complete their grocery shopping and provide the local community with access to Aldi’s high quality offer and award-winning low prices.

“The proposed scheme will deliver a 1,315sq m net foodstore, with associated parking and landscaping.

“New pathways are also proposed to the newly developed housing estate to the north, together with an internal walking route enabling easier and safer access to the store, whilst encouraging travel by sustainable means.

“The proposals are at an early stage and no planning application has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council at this stage.

“Aldi would like to hear your views about our ambitions for a new store at Hazlehead which could be open as early as March 2022.”