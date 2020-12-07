Plans to make free school meals eligible to every primary school pupil welcomed

Two north-east MSPs have welcomed plans to make free school meals eligible all year round to every primary school pupil.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced that the plans to ensure no child goes hungry would be implemented if the SNP are re-elected in May next year.

The move has been backed publicly by SNP MSPs Gillian Martin and Stewart Stevenson.

It is expected to cost around £230m per year, and will introduce a free year-round breakfast and lunch for all primary school pupils from August 2022.

Gillian Martin, MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has put real financial pressure on families, and it’s right that the Scottish Government ensured that children in the north-east would continue to receive free school meals over the holidays.

“But we will not stop there. If the SNP is re-elected in May, every single primary school pupil in Aberdeenshire will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch, all year round.”

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson added: “This ambitious expansion of the free school meals scheme is the next step in our battle to make Scotland the best place to grow up.

“That progressive vision, underpinned by human rights, equality and wellbeing, is exactly why people in Scotland continue to put their faith in the SNP.”