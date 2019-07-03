Plans to make Aberdeen gala day permanent fixture after 400 join first fun day

Efforts are under way to make a gala day a permanent fixture in an Aberdeen community.

A fun day was held last week to mark the official opening of the new multi-use games area (Muga) at Kingswells Community Centre.

More than 400 people attended and organisers are hopeful the day can become a more regular fixture in the community’s calendar.

The community centre’s committee chairman, Bob Glegg, said: “The possibility of having a gala in the future is something we are really keen to look into.

“It would be good if we could get several groups together to potentially get something off the ground in the future.

“Last week’s fun day was a success. We had about 400 people there, possibly more.

“It was mainly organised by the staff at the community centre. If we could get other groups involved, such as the Rotary club and the community council, it would be great.

“Creating a whole gala would be a lot of work for the few people who did that, but it would be great if all these groups could come together to create something bigger, because that would bring benefits to the whole community.”

Bob said the facilities are already in place for a gala-type event to be held close to the community centre, and believes it would benefit the area and foster a sense of community spirit.

He said: “I do think there is an appetite for something like a gala in Kingswells.

“You look at what they do in Westhill and other areas around Aberdeen and there is no reason why we can’t have something similar in Kingswells.

“The venue is superb and it’s already got everything you need for a big event.

“There is plenty of space for bouncy castles and everything else we would need.

“There is also already a good sense of community spirit in the area.

“There’s a good school and there are a lot of people who want to get involved in organising events.

“The more people you can get involved in organising events, the easier it is because you have everyone working together.

“We have got the population in the area to support a gala event and I think it would be a really good thing for the community.”