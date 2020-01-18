Plans to light up Aberdeen attraction to bring more visitors to city

A historic granite stone in Aberdeen could be lit up in the dark under new plans to attract more visitors into the city centre.

The Lang Stane sits by itself in an alcove at the south-east corner of 10 Langstane Place.

A mysterious attraction, it is thought to have been situated in the same location since the 1300s and be linked to the many stone circles across the north-east.

Now it could form part of Aberdeen Inspired’s city centre rejuvenation plans.

The organisation has been given £480,000 from the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund which would also be spent on suspended signs to identify streets and build public installations called parklets.

A public consultation was held yesterday where Aberdeen Inspired showcased plans to install 12 suspended signs and light up the Lang Stane.

They will also be constructing parklets in two locations in the city, on Huntly Street and St James Church.

The site on Huntly Street is currently a layby with bins which could be turned into outdoor seating to let people spend some time there.

Each suspended sign will direct visitors and locals in the city centre and make it easier for them to find their way round.

Geoff Cooper, who is project manager for this part of the scheme, insisted the signs will encourage tourists to visit streets they might not normally go down.

He said: “Large signs will be constructed at the entranceway to streets that are important and significant to encourage people to walk down them.

“Particularly coming from the train station, through the Merchant Quarter and up onto Union Street, along with Ship Row and Belmont Street – all these quirky little places people don’t normally go to.

“The other quirky thing we want to do as part of this project is light up the Lang Stane which is a significant stone in the town centre with origins back to the stone circles.

“It’s been on the maps in Aberdeen since the 1300s so we want to place some subtle lighting behind it to give it significance.”

It is hoped that construction on this project will begin towards the end of the year.