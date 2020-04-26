North-east council to kick off £1.2m boost for sport pitches

More than £1.2 million could be invested into improving pitches in the north-east.

It comes after the first raft of potential improvements to green spaces in the Buchan area was announced last week.

Now council papers to go before Formartine and Kincardine and Mearns area committees outline around £1,239,000 of improve-ments which could be made to infrastructure in the area to better support sports. It is part of a project by Live Life Aberdeenshire to maximise access to outdoor spaces for the benefit of health and wellbeing in the region.

Proposals put forward for the two areas include using £100,000 in developer obligations to convert the existing Hillside synthetic pitch into a football compliant surface, £885,000 to create a floodlit synthetic facility able to cater for football and rugby in Ellon, and installing two tennis courts at the sports centre in Ellon, estimated to cost around £150,000 to £200,000.

It is also proposed to spend money investigating options for upgrading changing facilities and pitches at Mineralwell Park in Stonehaven, to improve the capacity of the complex, and continue work with Mackie Rugby Club to ensure rugby remains strong in the area.

Officers will also look to work with local groups to develop “old” academy pitches in Laurencekirk to ensure they are maximised for sport use.

A report from Laurence Findlay, director of education and children’s services, which will be put before councillors at each area committee said: “Officers have undertaken an analysis of provision on a network by network basis which has enabled a comparison of network by network provision – including by third parties.

“However, where a network is comparatively well provided for – officers will focus on maximising usage of existing facilities, which may involve changed maintenance regimes or development of facilities using developer obligations.

“Officers will also work with hubs in such areas to assist them in external fundraising to develop future facilities where capital funds are not available.”

The Kincardine and Mearns area committee and the Formartine area committee will both meet on Tuesday to discuss the plans, with councillors invited to give feedback on the ideas.