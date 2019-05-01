Plans to introduce charge for garden waste collection confirmed by Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen households are to be given tamper-proof stickers to show they are paying for garden waste to be uplifted under new council plans.

At March’s budget meeting, Aberdeen City Council agreed to introducing a £30 charge for homes to have brown bins containing garden waste emptied.

It has now been confirmed that the stickers, which are proof of subscription to the service, will be rolled out to paying households later this year.

The scheme will run for a 12-month period, from the date of implementation on a rolling basis.

Plans will be similar to those in other Scottish councils, and are still in the process of being finalised.

Letters will be sent out detailing the initiative fully before the roll-out.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Collection crews will be given guidance and training to support the introduction of the subscription charge and ongoing monitoring. Brown bins used solely for food waste will not be subject to the garden waste charge and householders are encouraged to continue to recycle their food waste.

“Information shared by other local authorities has indicated that collection efficiency is likely to be impacted initially, with additional resources earmarked for a number of weeks to mitigate this.

“The potential for an increase in domestic garden waste being deposited at household waste and recycling centres has been factored into plans, with no significant environmental impacts identified and evidence that there will be limited impact on recycling rates.

“A potential increase in home composting and other minimisation activity by customers has also been taken into account when calculating anticipated sign-up rates. The Council will continue to promote home composting as an option.”

The charge was passed as one of the measures aimed at reducing costs and increasing revenue for the council – to help bridge a funding gap of £41.2 million.

Food waste will continue to be collected from brown bins.