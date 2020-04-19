Plans to install defibrillator at north-east village hall approved

Plans for a new defibrillator in a north-east village have been approved by council officials.

Deer Community Council applied for permission to install the lifesaving device at Kemp Hall on Old Deer’s Abbey Street in January.

Aberdeenshire Council has backed the move for it to be added to the outside of the granite building.

A report by the local authority said the addition of the defibrillator would have “minimal impact” on Kemp Hall and would benefit the community.

It said: “The proposed defibrillator unit is small in scale and would be attached to an existing building, which is set back from the public road.

“As a result it would have a minimal impact on the character and appearance of the building and its surroundings.

“The proposed development would undoubtedly be of benefit to the community and this benefit clearly outweighs any visual impact.”