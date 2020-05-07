Plans to improve north-east sports pitches approved

Proposals to improve sports pitches in the north-east have been approved.

The Marr area committee gave the go ahead to Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Pitch and Open Space Strategy at its meeting on Tuesday.

This covers Aboyne, Alford, Banchory and Huntly.

Tim Stephen, service manager for facilities and funding said: “We have been trying, and hopefully succeeding although I appreciate that sometimes our records are incomplete, to speak with every organised sports group that use our facilities.

“Not just speaking to them, but talking to them about their specific needs.”

Councillors discussed the proposals with Mr Stephen, before approving the report.

The communities and infrastructure committees will be engaged with the result in the coming months, before the plans go back to council in September in a final report to the Culture and Sport Committee.

Final proposals will be brought to a meeting of full council thereafter.