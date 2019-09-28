Aberdeen road to be widened in bid to ease traffic problems

A traffic-busting scheme which would see an extra lane added to a major city-centre road has been given the green light by councillors.

Works to widen South College Street have been 15 years in the making, with the idea first mooted in 2004.

But now the long-awaited scheme has finally taken a major step forward after councillors approved a business case for its delivery.

The improvement works would see an additional traffic lane created along South College Street between Wellington Place and Bank Street.

Under the plans, Palmerston Place would also be extended eastwards to connect South College Street with North Esplanade West, boosting junction capacity, and an additional traffic lane would also be created along the length of the road.

The scheme will go out for tender, with companies invited to bid to carry out the work, with the project scheduled for completion in autumn 2021.

Douglas Lumsden, convener of the city growth and resources committee, which approved the business plan, said: “This has been on the back burner for a good while now and this is us bringing it forward and moving forward with the plans that have been around for so long.”

The project is understood to be a multi-million-pound scheme but detailed costs and programme updates will be brought back to committee as the project progresses.

Council officers were instructed in November 2017 to bring forward a business case for the scheme – budgeted at £5.5 million – within a year.

However, it later emerged that other priorities kept the long-awaited plan from progressing.

The works are supposed to fit in with other traffic-reducing measures like the AWPR, Diamond Bridge and Haudagain bypass.

The 2017 report said dualling would also bring economic benefits to the city.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The project is scheduled for completion in autumn 2021.

“This work will help deliver Phase 2 of the City Centre Masterplan, a 25-year regeneration programme adopted by the council in 2015.

“Upgrading the South College Street corridor will enable the city centre to accommodate general traffic, while allowing future public realm improvements to proceed.”